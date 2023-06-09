SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ron Palmatier plays a construction worker in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Redhouse. As most Shakespearian actors come to find out, it can be a bit daunting.

Talking like Shakespeare is kind of hard for me, cuz this is my first time ever doing a Shakespeare play. Ron Palmatier, actor

Like several members of the cast, Ron comes to the stage from Arc of Onondaga, whose guiding principle is “Turning disability into ability.”

There’s no better example than this production, the tenth year of a partnership between Arc and the downtown arts center.

Over the years, this partnership has produced shows like ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘The Little Mermaid.’ but they’ve also tackled shows like Studs Turkel’s ‘Working: The Musical.” and this year, The Bard.

It’s the most positive experience I’ve ever had in the theatre. The Arc folk just bring so much joy and authenticity to the production, and just make it so much fun for everyone. They forge connections with us like I’ve never experienced with any other cast I’ve been in. Ragan Darmody – Latham

The Arc artists join a cast of professional actors from around the country and amateurs from throughout the community. And they can’t wait for the chance to shine.

Just acting in the show and getting experience. I’m determined to get on Broadway someday. Angela Palmieri, actress

And it’s amazing what you can accomplish if you only get a chance. Remember our friend Ron?

In the same interlude, it doth befall, that I one snout by name, present a wall. And such a wall as I would have you think, it has in it a little hole, a chink. Ron Palmatier, actor

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” continues at the Redhouse through Saturday, June 17.