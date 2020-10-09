Tell Me Something Good: Alyssa Lacomb-Brown

(WSYR-TV) — Like many of us, Alyssa Lacomb-Brown has been chasing her dreams. She grew up thinking she wanted to be a veterinarian.

“When I was in veterinary, it was what I wanted to do, but I could tell it wasn’t what I was meant to do,” Alyssa said.

She came to Onondaga Community College when the dream shifted to teaching music. But that went sour when she realized that she wasn’t able to hear certain pitches.

I was kind of heartbroken when I kept failing the test. I was like, ‘Oh, why can’t I do this?’ Everybody else just came out of high school. This is my second year of college. Why are they doing better than I am? Alyssa Lacomb-Brown

Alyssa has always believed in giving back. A couple of years ago, she went to Houston on a mission to help rebuild after a storm. Now, her hearing challenge has helped her rebuild her career plans. It pointed her toward a sign language class.

She came to realize what giving back can mean when spent some time last fall working with kids at Doctor King School in Syracuse.

Alyssa taught students to sign a song for their holiday concert last year. And though she found herself a girl from rural Ogdensburg visiting an urban school, she really seemed to connect with the kids.

The concert came and all the children signed while they sang, or most of them, and it was just such a proud moment. I was like, ‘Oh! This is so nice!’ Even if they’re not learning the language as a whole, it still kind of brought them together because they’d be excited to show each other like, ‘Hey, I learned this, I remember this and I saw you last week, and it was really awesome.’ Alyssa Lacomb-Brown

Now, Alyssa says she is in a pretty awesome place. Once she graduates from OCC in the spring, she hopes to continue studying to become an interpreter for the deaf, particularly for deaf new Americans.

To learn more about Alyssa, click here.

Tell us something good! Share your story with us at somethinggood@localsyr.com or post on social media with #SomethingGoodSYR