SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The brief bout of bitterly cold weather we’ve felt lately is one of the reasons people stick around Central New York during the long cold winter.

And if that doesn’t warm you up, maybe these volunteers will. For more than 25 years, experienced skiers have given up a couple of hours of primetime on the slopes to help with Arise and Ski, a program to make the slopes accessible to people facing challenges, like spinal cord injuries and developmental disabilities. Eleven-year-old Hugo Lawrence of Camillus has Cerebral Palsy.

I always dreamed my kids would get to ski. and when Hugo was a baby, we just didn’t know whether that would be possible. And so to be able to watch my son come down the ski mountain and see just how much he loves it is absolutely incredible. Rory Lawrence, proud dad

Geoff Peppel coordinates a hundred or so volunteers on-site at Labrador Mountain.

When they get here, we pair them on this board and we send them out on lessons that we pre-prepare them for and train them for, to make sure they’re keeping the participants safe.

My main philosophy is to make sure people of all different ability levels can go out on the mountain and enjoy the mountain just like I have from a young age. Geoff Peppel, Labrador Mountain

The program is a service of Arise, Central New York’s Independent Living Center. About 50 skiers take to the slopes for two-hour shifts, mornings and afternoons each Saturday and Sunday.

The families that participate in the program do so for free. And SkiCNY provides a lift pass for all the volunteers that give their time to make it happen.

Hugo is someone that relies on someone else to do everything for him. To move him. To dress him. And so for him to be able to do an activity like this without mom and dad and with friends is absolutely invaluable.

And the volunteers will tell you the experience is pretty valuable to them, too.