SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was March 2020. Famous Artists Broadway in Syracuse series was ready to open a run with Blue Man Group at the Landmark Theatre when public gatherings around the country were cancelled.



As Christie Casciano reported that night, “The theatre telling NewsChannel 9 that all performances will be re-scheduled for future dates. No word on when that might be.”



Now we can tell you. The musical experience is getting ready to re-launch its tour here in Syracuse on Thursday. That’s almost two full years later.



Blue Man Group’s run in Syracuse was just one of twelve touring shows that executive producer Seth Wenig had to worry about when the pandemic first hit. “We had to very quickly figure out how to get all the productions loaded out, back into their trucks, and quickly get people back home.”



Wenig’s company, NETworks Presentations, relaunched eight touring productions back in mid-September… essentially simultaneously. But strategically, they decided to hold Blue Man Group back til now. And the Landmark Theatre is exactly where they wanted to be. The company came back to town to launch the tour for a couple of reasons. The New York State tax credits are a big advantage. The cast has been in town for a couple of weeks, rehearsing across the street at the Redhouse. And they had some unfinished business.



“They all came back,” says Wenig. “Every single one of them, to the man, as well as the musicians. They all decided ‘Yes, we were not finished with this tour. And they waited two years.” Wenig says the cast is genuinely excited to be back on-stage. Back to sharing the joyful, somewhat alien, and very funny theatre experience with an audience. “It’s their workshop. It’s their lab. And you get to experience them creating music out of PVC pipes, out of regular percussion, and they have lots of toys.”



Seth Wenig started his career in theatre as a stage manager. He now owns part of the company he works for, where his official title is Chief Production Officer. “We are trying to make sure that all the lighting, all the sound, all the costumes, everything works properly and we have a brand new crew on this show so we’re training them up.” He says the cast and company love the Landmark, both for its historic ambiance and for the great restaurants within walking distance in Armory Square.



Wenig says the performers are ready to don their blue greasepaint at the beginning of the week, and they can’t wait for the curtains to rise, finally, on Thursday.

Blue Man Group plays the Landmark Theatre from February 24-27. Tickets are available through the Famous Artists Box Office on South Salina Street, immediately next door to the Landmark’s main entrance. You can find more information at BroadwayInSyracuse.com or by calling 315-424-8210. And tickets from the originally scheduled dates in March 2020 are valid for the new dates.