(WSYR-TV) — Even with all the new rules this spring, the magic of baseball still lies in the traditions, the memories.

Like those of my friend, longtime Syracuse sports anchor, Dave Cohen. Cohen recalls memories of the first pitcher ever to pitch at the original Yankee Stadium, Bob Shawkey.

“I arrived in Syracuse for my freshman year in 1968, and was assigned a room in the brand new boys dorm, Brewster Hall. There was a new girls dorm as well, Boland Hall, and a senior citizens high-rise called Toomey-Abbott towers,” said Cohen.

Cohen says that the feeling was, why not have the seniors mingle with the college kids? Sort of like having an unlimited supply of grandmas and grandpas.

Watch the video to hear the rest of Shawkey’s story.