Tell Me Something Good: Brave Women FLX

FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With all the restrictions of a pandemic, winter can really start to close in on you. But the “Brave Women FLX” campaign wants you to get up, get out and get fit.

For the past year, Finger Lakes Tourism has been promoting the rich history of women leaders who’ve called the region home: From Harriet Tubman of the Underground Railroad to suffrage leaders like Elizabeth Cady Stanton to the first woman to earn a medical degree in the U.S., Elizabeth Blackwell.

“You know, we stand on their shoulders,” says Karen Kuhl of Cayuga County Tourism. “It is something that we should be proud of and we should know the history of our own region and how significant and historical and the changes that these individuals that lived in our region made nationally.”

Now, they’re issuing a virtual challenge. The idea is simple. Soak in the history as you move around the region, and track your movement along the way, sharing your own stories on social media. The goal is to cover 100 kilometers by mid-March, whether you’re on the street or the slopes or the skating rink.

It costs $20 to join, and you can take credit for any kind of activity. They’ll provide an itinerary with ideas. The important thing is to that all the money raised will benefit marketing efforts for women-owned businesses and women-focused historic sites that have struggled during the pandemic.

Karen Kuhl says, “It could be calling up your mom who is hiking in Skaneateles while you’re in Buffalo and chatting with mom while you’re both out getting active and finding local woman-owned businesses to support.”

The campaign continues through March. Enter now and Kuhl says you only have to move about a mile a day to meet that 100 K goal. And there’s a swag bag, including “Brave Women” stickers, lip balm, and the season’s hottest accessory, a custom neck gaiter.

“We need to be safe, right?” says Karen Kuhl. “We also need to hike safely, so with the neck gaiter, you can use it as a headband, as a neck gaiter, or as our required mask everywhere we go.”

The initial response has been stronger than expected. Kuhl says they expected around 150 entries, but in the first week of registration, they’re close to 300. They’ve already had to re-order the premiums in the swag bags, and they’re using local suppliers wherever they can. You can find more information and register for the 100K Challenge at https://www.tourcayuga.com/brave-women-flx/.