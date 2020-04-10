Tell Me Something Good: Bruce Coville

(WSYR-TV) — Bruce Coville knows about storytelling.

The best-selling author has written more than 100 books for the young and young-at-heart. Many of them have been published internationally and some adapted for TV and film.

He started out as an elementary school teacher, and his heart is with all the teachers trying to nurture their students during the pandemic, without the benefit of seeing them face-to-face. He says it may not be the best approach to force too much desk work to keep kids at home busy.

His favorite part of the job was reading to his class, bringing stories to life with enthusiasm and fun. Same for bringing up his own kids.

He says one silver lining in being forced to stay at home is the chance for families to come together and bond. And he believes spending time with your child in your lap, reading a story together, is priceless.

He recommends giving it your all. Have fun. Try voices. When you’re reading picture books, don’t feel bound to the words on the page. Talk about what the characters are feeling. Guide your child to a deeper understanding of the book.

Coville says he fell in love with stories when his father took him aside and started reading “Tom Swift” books to him. He, in turn, read to his children and was surprised at what they responded to and how strong the experience became.

He takes delight in watching his daughter read to her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and watching a family tradition stretch into a fourth generation.

