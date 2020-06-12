Tell Me Something Good: Cazenovia 3rd grader starts book about 2020

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people will remember 2020 for the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic, but this is how Lila Campagna, a third grader from Cazenovia, will remember it.

“’I Am,’ by Lila Campagna. I am loving and loved. I wonder when I can hug Daddy again. I hear Mommy talking in a soothing voice to her patients,” Lila Campagna said.

These are inspiring words from a third grader. In fact, they inspired the whole Cazenovia School District. Her librarian at Burton Street School, Katharine McGinnis, was searching for the right role in this spring’s stay-at-home learning environment when she read Lila’s poem.

McGinnis said, “And then I realized I was like, we are living through history right now. And as a librarian, I feel like it’s my job to record that history and that’s exactly what this little girl awoke in me.”

Lila’s poem has grown into a full-fledged book project. Students from kindergarten to 12th grade, more than 300 in all, have contributed memories of the year the pandemic took away from them.

Jonathan Benn is a graduating senior. He and the Class of 2020 have missed a lot of the big events of their senior year, but like many of the students, he’s excited about this book.

“It’s awesome that we’re a part of history and especially writing it down,” Benn said. “Those are the number one documents that when people say ‘Oh ya, what were people experiencing during all that?’ They’re able to read this and say, ‘Oh, I understand now.”

The book will be self-published and added to the collection in Cazenovia’s three school libraries, and each family that contributes will get a download-able copy. The librarians even hope to be able to make copies available to the public.

And Lila, the third grader who inspired it all? Turns out she’s not the only author in the family. Her sister Valerie, a first grader, was inspired too.

“I learned I can be a teacher even though I am only six, I am teaching Essie how to read.” Valerie Campagna said.

The librarians are taking submissions through the beginning of the week, and they hope to have the book edited by fall.

