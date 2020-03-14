Tell me Something Good: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshall John Francis McCarthy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the St. Patrick’s Parade has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), NewsChannel 9 still wanted to celebrate the grand marshals for this year’s parade.
Watch the video above to learn more about Finger Lakes Photographer John Francis McCarthy.
