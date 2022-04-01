SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shane Patterson is an adjunct instructor in Sound Recording at Onondaga Community College. Twenty-two seems pretty young to be teaching college students. But Shane has a lot to offer. Experience as a sound engineer at SubCat Studios. A degree from NYU. And now, a Grammy nomination.



“It just so happened that Auli’i Cravalho was in Syracuse making a movie for American High,” Patterson says, “And they needed to record vocals.”



Auli’i Cravalho is best known as the voice of Disney’s “Moana.” She was in town filming “Crush,” a new release scheduled to drop on Hulu later this month. The vocals Shane recorded were used on a new concept album for a musical-in-development called “Some Lovers.” Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has been working on the project for a decade or more. The concept album features duets between performers who’ve worked together in the past. Cravalho’s vocals on the song “This Christmas” were blended with her “Little Mermaid Live” co-star, Graham Phillips.



Shane recorded the vocals at SubCat Studios near Armory Square. He says the Syracuse recording community is a lot like a family. Everyone knows each other and they help each other. He says that’s a lot different than what he saw in New York City when he was a student.



“You might have a band come into the studio and not even do anything on day one, because it’s not their money they’re burning,” says Patterson. “So they come in, don’t do anything. They eat a bunch of sushi on the studio’s credit card and call it a day.”



Shane isn’t used to sitting still. His parents played in the popular Central New York band Tryx before he was born, so for Shane, sound has always been around.



“Growing up, we had old sound equipment laying around the house, and I would just take pieces of sound equipment and plug them into other pieces of sound equipment and kind of see what would happen.”



One thing that happened was a mentorship with studio owners Todd and Brett Hobin at their studios near the home where he grew up in Baldwinsville. Now, Shane is glad to be able to pass along all he’s learned with his students at OCC.



He says he never could have dreamed of a Grammy nomination, much less this early. But he’s pretty happy with the career he’s piecing together.



“I love everything I do right now, so that’s, I think I’m finding my way to the dream.”

The 64th Grammy Awards airs live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 on CBS. Shane Patterson is included as an engineer in the nomination for Best Musical Theater album, for Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s “Some Lovers.”