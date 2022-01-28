Tell Me Something Good: Challenge ’22, an interactive Downtown Syracuse scavenger hunt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like a giant jigsaw puzzle, the pieces of a revitalized downtown Syracuse are coming together. You can see it everywhere.

“If you’re not coming to downtown as often, things are going to be a lot different than even a year ago when you were here,” says Merike Treier, the executive director of the Downtown Committee.

The Downtown Committee has been puzzling over ways to showcase everything that’s going on. They’re launching “Challenge ’22,” which is a sort of interactive scavenger hunt of downtown experiences that you can collect from February through the rest of the year.

“Particularly during the pandemic, when we weren’t able to enjoy a lot of these experiences, people really missed it,” Treier says. “And so, you know, we may be asking people to show us one of your favorite exhibits at a local museum or show us you, enjoying your favorite downtown experience.”

Complete a task and email proof to the Downtown Committee, and they’ll mail you back a puzzle piece. Finishing 22 out of 28 tasks will complete your puzzle. It becomes a tangible keepsake from the heart of the city.

Treier says there are actually six puzzle designs in all. “They’re all downtown inspired. And this is made possible through a partnership with the Syracuse Poster Project.”

And as you experience downtown, you may also come away with memories of what’s to come… like the new City Center project. It’s the re-imagining of the old Sibley’s block at the corner of South Salina and West Jefferson Streets. It’s already home to the Redhouse Arts Center. Soon, you’ll see the rest of the building transformed into new office space, downtown living, and more. It is a very big piece of the puzzle. “That building spans three downtown blocks,” says Merike Treier. “Thinking of the transformation physically it’s going to have, but also with the number of new employees and new residences in there, helping to recharge the block.”

It’s easy to sign up for Challenge ’22. You just send an email to mail@downtownsyracuse.com. Be sure to put “Challenge ’22” in the subject line, and the Downtown Committee will send you a starter kit, including your first three puzzle pieces. The campaign doesn’t officially start until Wednesday, February 2, and already they’ve sent out more than 75 starter kits. The challenge is on.