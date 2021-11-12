Tell Me Something Good: Cleveland House Restaurant

CLEVELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With a very busy crowd on a weekday morning, you’d think the Cleveland House Restaurant was an old favorite. But the place has only been open for two weeks! Melissa Spicer and her partner Bob Groth bought the iconic building in the middle of their hometown of Cleveland, on the north shore of Oneida Lake.

They’ve spent the last three years rebuilding memories that neighbors have long held close. “As time went by, (those memories) were kind of getting lost,” says Melissa. “As we started to rebuild the building, all those memories came to the surface again, and people kind got excited.” The building may be nearly 160 years old. Over the last century, it has been any number of things. It was a pool hall. it was a luncheonette. It was even a movie theatre at one time. The original Cleveland House opening in the early 1970’s.

Melissa is trying to recapture some of the excitement from generations in the past, when Cleveland was thriving. At one time, the village was among the top three suppliers of window glass in the nation. Jack Cottet is a local history buff who has lived in Cleveland for his entire life.

“The population was probably three times what it is today, and it was a blue collar, manufacturing, bustling kind of community.”

Support from neighbors has been overwhelming since the grand opening on November 5th, after a soft opening the prior week.

Melissa Spicer hopes the Cleveland House is just the latest sign of a renaissance she senses in the village in Oswego County. “Oh, there’s something going on,” says Cleveland village historian Joni Hinds. “During Covid, a house would come out for sale and within a day or two, it was sold.”

The Cleveland House is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and evening bar business, seven days a week from 8:00am to 11:00pm. You can check in with them on Facebook. Melissa is determined to show neighbors, as her logo says, that Cleveland is “where it’s at.”