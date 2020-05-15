Tell Me Something Good: Free phlox for frontline workers

(WSYR-TV) — If you were looking for a truckload of joy, this wouldn’t be a bad place to start: $5,000 worth of flowering phlox, trucked into Sollecito’s Landscaping Nursery on Onondaga Hill.

Every one of them will be given away to say thanks to the frontline heroes. This includes first responders, doctors, nurses and more.

“A frontline hero to me is someone that needed to show up for work every day and did,” said Jim Sollecito. “At the grocery store, at a healthcare facility, somebody who picks up our garbage.”

Jim is going on 47 years in the gardening business. He and his wife, Meghan, were looking for wars to give back as the growing season begins. And they figured a plant giveaway would brighten up neighborhoods, give folks something to do while sheltering in place and hopefully life some moods.

The Sollecito’s had plenty of choices they could have made for their giveaway, but Jim chose these phlox for a specific reason.

“Purple and pink are happy colors,” said Jim. “They’re those colors in the Crayola Crayon box you pull out first. You just want to start saying Spring, Spring, Spring. That’s why we selected phlox.”

Truck driver Bob Booth figures he’s logged over two and three-quarter million miles delivering plants across the northeast over the years. And this spring, he’s hearing folks say things that show they realize gardening can be cheap therapy.

“It’s not only the virus,” said Jim. “The weather’s been pretty stinky this year. So, even in a normal year, everybody would be ready…”

Sollecito Landscaping Nursery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.

They are offering flowering phlox plant to each frontline worker who comes in, while supplies last. And they define frontline workers as anyone who has had a job to do during the pandemic and has shown up to do it.

Sollecito’s is located at 4094 Howlett Hill Road on Onondaga Hill near the Onondaga County Veterans Cemetery.

Their phone number is (315) 468-1142.