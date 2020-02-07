Tell Me Something Good: Getting ready for Opening Night of Guys and Dolls

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year’s musical at Jamesville-DeWitt is called Guys and Dolls and it has taken a lot of work to get to Opening Night.

The most popular shows seem to be those with lots of roles on stage and help build confidence and teamwork along the way.

“Being a part of musicals when I was in high school shaped who I am today, and it really made me very much want to give back in the same way,” said Kelsie Deyo, the director of the play.

Another student, Emma DeForest, went on to say, “I think it’s a great way for me to express myself and it also has taught me how to be confident when I’m in front of a group and I’ve also made a lot of great friends in the process.”

DeForest is portraying Miss Adelaide in the production.

Last year’s production had to be moved to the Redhouse because the Osbourne Auditorium was being completely renovated.

“The house looks completely different,” said Teddy Mulvihill, who plays Sky Masterson. “But I’m really glad that I’m here for my senior year, back on this stage that I grew up on.”

Some of these faces will pursue careers in the theatre. Others will see their next show from the audience. But, they will all carry memories of opening night.

Friday’s snow forced the school to postpone the show. The cast of Guys and Dolls will perform two shows on Saturday.

One show will start at 2 p.m. and another show will start at 7:30 p.m.

