SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United Way of Central New York is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving back.

Thursday, August 4, they’ll gather hundreds of volunteers in a community-wide Day of Caring, to help non-profits across Onondaga County.

Mike Greenlar started early. The award-winning photo-journalist has been trying to bring order to a century of photos, clippings, and slides, to help tell the story of what started as the Community Chest.

They know where the people in need are. Instead of just maybe, it kind of gives the community a focus for where you can help the most people, and make that dollar go to the best use. Mike Greenlar

Greenlar has been telling Central New York’s story with his camera for more than forty years, most of that time with the Syracuse Post-Standard and syracuse.com.

I like picture stories. That was my favorite.

As part of the celebration, Greenlar has been restaging classic scenes from United Way history. An example includes the renaming of Salina Street as United Way, first with Syracuse mayor from the 1960s William Walsh, and then with today’s mayor, his grandson Ben Walsh.

A crew from NewsChannel 9 spent a morning painting a porch for the Syracuse Land Bank, and that gave Christie Casciano a chance to stand in for a mentor, NewsChannel 9 legend and community leader Nancy Duffy.

This is all about Nancy. And for you and I to be here to help try and carry on a little piece of Nancy and touch more lives, like she did every day… What an honor. Christie Casciano

Find ways you can carry on that legacy of giving at volunteercny.org.