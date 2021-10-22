Tell Me Something Good: Happy Birthday Dr. Myers

(WSYR-TV) Fire trucks roaring into a retirement home might cause concern for most. But the first rule of reporting: Get the facts before you jump to conclusions.

These trucks led a celebration for Dr. Larry Myers, who taught generations of young journalists, this one included, during a long career at SU’s Newhouse School. Friends and family from around the world turned out to say thanks Thursday, as he celebrated his 100th birthday.



“He was one of the nicest people you would ever meet,” says Ron Marquisee, who was a student and faculty member under Dr. Myers. “I never knew anyone who didn’t like him. He was very low-key. I never even knew about his military career until I left the university.”



Carol Myers Nigolian, one of two of the professor’s daughters, adds “Of course, he was in World War Two, the Battle of the Bulge, and then we went on to be in the Army Reserves and did work that to this day he does not talk much about. So I think it was intelligence work.”



Dr. Myers dedicated his working career to research… the science of broadcasting, the power of words. His own statistics are pretty impressive. Thirty-nine years in the Army and Army Reserves. More than 50 years as a grad student and faculty member at SU. And 70 years of marriage to his late wife, Betty Jane.



Doctor Myers’ research skills were known across the country. One, in the early Sixties, was of particular interest. It was whether the Syracuse market could sustain a third television station. Fortunately, he found out yes, it could. That third station became NewsChannel 9.



“He empathizes,” says son Craig Myers, who flew in from Spain to join the celebration. “He understands other person’s point of view. Early on in his career, they had international broadcasters coming, and I found out the nations they were from by the stamps he would bring home for the stamp collection that we would share together.”



Doctor Myers…Colonel Myers… was honored as the Hometown Hero at the Clemson game two years ago. His son says the long-time department head still bleeds Orange. And rest assured, he’s still pitching for the hometown team. “Anyone who has a child should consider coming to Syracuse,” he says.



The Newhouse School continues the celebration during Orange Central homecoming activities next weekend.