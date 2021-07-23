Tell Me Something Good: high school students learn about innovation at Le Moyne summer camp

(WSYR-TV) — There’s every reason to believe careers are starting to come together at Le Moyne Heights.

High school students from around the Syracuse City School District are taking part in a summer camp experience through ERIE 21, a year-round program launched by Le Moyne College. ERIE stands for Educating our Rising Innovation Economy.

“The goal is to open up the innovation economy to students who have potentially been excluded from such a space,” said Ben Atwood, Senior Academic Services Coordinator at ERIE 21.

These high school students are just some of the students on campus during the ERIE 231 program this summer. Across campus, there’s a whole group of middle school students who are learning quantitative thinking.

Le Moyne formed the ERIE 21 initiative with help from government, high tech businesses and banks, to work with Central New Yorkers at four levels: middle school, high school, college and adult.

“You meet a lot of new people and like you connect with a lot of different people and everybody is different. So, like, when you do projects, it’s like fun because everybody has their own ideas and then you put them together and it just becomes bigger,” said Henninger Junior Ny’yohnna Duesle.

Ben Atwood went on: “The overall goal is for them to go big and stay home. There are a lot of great opportunities here in Central New York, here in Syracuse and the surrounding communities. And that’s our goal, is to hook them up with opportunities as close to Syracuse as possible.”