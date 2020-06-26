Tell Me Something Good: His music is the message

(WSYR-TV) — Music took hold of Rufus Morris Jr. by middle school at Corcoran High. In the late ’80’s, he was part of one of Central New York’s best-known hip hop groups, Makeba and Skratch.

Critics today look back at their music and see an “allegiance to positivity.” But life wasn’t easy for a young Black man.

“Police and things used to think I used to hustle. They thought I was a drug dealer,” Morris says.. “I was in my jeep just getting gas and the narc cars and things swarmed me. The police put a gun on me and told me ‘Get back in the vehicle!’ After they let me go, they said a vehicle like mine was described in a robbery. At that time, I had Skratch on my license plates. Skratch on the side. So it would have been easy to distinguish my vehicle. So, it was a lot of this profiling type things happening, even back then.”

Morris tried to put out a different message, establishing the School for the Arts film and music academy for at-risk youth and nurturing his own dreams of ‘Ninevah,’ a film fantasy with the feel of Harry Potter. Until he can find funding for big-budget special effects, he works on the storyline.

As you grow and you mature, now you have to look at the right messages that you want to convey to today’s up and coming youth and young adults that will hopefully instill in them a heart of compassion.

Today, Morris has a film production company in Atlanta. He’s also working on a faith-based project, drawn from his own life story, with a documentary element included.

He’s hoping people back here in Syracuse can share stories, pictures and videos of the Makeba and Skratch era.

He watches a historic time play out across the country, including the Ahmaud Arbery case in Georgia. But he has hope change can come.

“I think it’s a blessed time because you can’t begin the healing process without knowing what the problem is, you know what I mean?” said Morris.

If you have video, photos or newspaper clips of any element of the Syracuse music scene and/or political scene from the late 1980s to 1999 , you can contact Rufus Morris at rufus@rufusmorris.com.

