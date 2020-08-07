Tell Me Something Good: Idol Across America

(WSYR-TV) — Since American Idol started 18 years ago, Patrick Lynn has been one of the producers on the bus, going across the country to audition young talent for the show.

Then, just as their third season on ABC was picking up steam, the pandemic brought it all to a halt. That is, until someone decided to keep the music going and they finished the season strong with performances submitted from home.

This fall, they have decided to leave the buses parked.

Idol Across America allows musical talent from ages 15 to 28 a chance to audition over Zoom. For the first time, anyone from anywhere can try out and get input from an Idol producer.

“It really could not be easier to try out for Idol because, number one, you don’t have to wait in a big line outside. You don’t have to wait in the heat or anything like that,” said Lynn. “You just gotta be ready, be in your living room, bedroom, bathroom, wherever you have the best acoustics and try out for Idol.”

Last year’s champion was Samantha Diaz. her story was one of the most compelling in Idol history. And she has a piece of advice for those that follow.

She said that this isn’t just a singing competition, it is about personality too.

“You know, you don’t want to just kinda stand there, be a bump on a log and look at the floor because you know, nobody watching on TV wants to see that,” said Lynn. “So it’s important that you kind of show your personality. Let yourself, you know, be free as it were, like that and kind of give it your all.”

American Idol’s first-ever live, nationwide virtual auditions start Monday and continue through September 9.

New York’s designated day is August 30, but you can register for any day on the Idol website.

It all sets the stage for the big fourth season, returning to ABC and NewsChannel 9 in December.

Tell us something good! Share your story with us at somethinggood@localsyr.com or post on social media with #SomethingGoodSYR