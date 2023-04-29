LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not exactly the superhero original story you’ve seen before. But Marshall Mann, the movie, is headed for the big screen, and the back story is a story within itself.

Mild mannered Marshall Sepello has turned back his own arch nemesis, a heart condition, more than once.

He told Make-A-Wish foundation that he would like to bring his comic book alter ego to life on film. So, the wish granters reached out to American High in Liverpool and within minutes, a crew of over 70 professionals joined forces.

“People started hearing about us making this project, and everyone flooded us with emails. ‘We wanna take a part of this,’ ‘We want to be part of this project,’ ‘please like let us be part of the project,'” said Axelle Azolay, with American High.

“He is the strongest human being I have ever met in a thousand lifetimes, I believe, he has been through a lot in his nine years and he has this resilience that I just find absolutely admirable ,” said Marshall’s mother, Rebecca Sepello.

But in meeting after meeting on Zoom, they finally found a creative mind that had thought through a Hollywood-style blockbuster, with just a few loose ends.

“There is a guy falling off of a building who is three times my size, but I manage to pick him up mid-air. So, I have no idea how we’re going to do that,” said Marshall Sepello.

Being a super hero on film isn’t enough for Marshall, he’s decided to transform himself into a Wish Hero. He’s pledged to raise enough money to make another child’s wish come true.

“We will grant 92 wishes this year, which is the most in our chapters history. Which also means, we will have to raise the most amount of money that we have ever raised before,” said Diane Kuppermann from Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“He’s just a kind soul, and I love that he makes me a better person,” said Marshall’s dad, Michael Sepello.

They’ll premiere the film in style Saturday night, April 29, at the Landmark Theater.

What’s most impressive is the wisdom they’ve seen from this young film maker. The most important element of this super hero story, a moral.

“N-G-U” said Marshall. He says it means never give up.