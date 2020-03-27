Tell Me Something Good: Ish Guitars in Armory Square

Live Now
(WSYR-TV) — A career in music can be a dream come true… until it’s not. 

The coronavirus outbreak has quickly turned many of those dreams into nightmares. Social distancing closes clubs, and gigs come to a halt. Same for the lessons many musicians teach to make a little extra money. 

And what about that day job as a waiter? Gone. To make things even worse, many full-time musicians are self-employed, so they often have no benefits and no access to unemployment.

Jesse Wilson runs Ish Guitars in Armory Square. When he saw a friend collecting bottles and cans to make ends meet, Jesse knew he had to do something. 

He’s created a video series, “Local Sessions at Ish Guitars.” He’s hired local musicians out of pocket to create one-hour concerts for YouTube.  The first show features Anthony Saturno and Jamie Cunningham.  It premieres Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. You can access it from ishguitars.com.

Wilson has committed to paying the musicians $100 an hour for their time. You can watch their performance for free, but Jesse hopes you’ll consider helping out through a virtual tip jar you’ll find with the video.

Jesse wants to feature a different act every couple of weeks. He hopes this effort will bring the Central New York music community together, even if it’s only on-line.

Tim Fox has more about “Local Sessions at Ish Guitar” in this week’s edition of “Tell Me Something Good.”

