Tell Me Something Good: Ish Guitars in Armory Square

(WSYR-TV) — A career in music can be a dream come true… until it’s not.

The coronavirus outbreak has quickly turned many of those dreams into nightmares. Social distancing closes clubs, and gigs come to a halt. Same for the lessons many musicians teach to make a little extra money.

And what about that day job as a waiter? Gone. To make things even worse, many full-time musicians are self-employed, so they often have no benefits and no access to unemployment.

Jesse Wilson runs Ish Guitars in Armory Square. When he saw a friend collecting bottles and cans to make ends meet, Jesse knew he had to do something.

He’s created a video series, “Local Sessions at Ish Guitars.” He’s hired local musicians out of pocket to create one-hour concerts for YouTube. The first show features Anthony Saturno and Jamie Cunningham. It premieres Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. You can access it from ishguitars.com.

Wilson has committed to paying the musicians $100 an hour for their time. You can watch their performance for free, but Jesse hopes you’ll consider helping out through a virtual tip jar you’ll find with the video.

Jesse wants to feature a different act every couple of weeks. He hopes this effort will bring the Central New York music community together, even if it’s only on-line.

