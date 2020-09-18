Tell Me Something Good: Jars of Joy

(WSYR-TV) — Joey Antonacci, a high school sophomore with wisdom far beyond his age, found a way to lift people up during the pandemic.

“Always do your best. What you plant now you will harvest later,” said Joey.

Joey put together a website and business cards, got his girlfriend Karyna to help tuck inspirational messages into jars of candy and the idea took off almost before his parents realized what they’d agreed to.

“I was like, you know, this was a wonderful idea,” said Joey. “Why not start a little arts and crafts business called Jars of Joy so everyone can have positivity in their lives.”

The jars are $5 each and for every five he sells, Joe donates one to charity. He doesn’t have a driver’s license yet, so Joey had his own inspiration, recruiting his grandmother to help with deliveries.

“I hop in her car and we go round delivering them and it’s just, I get to spend time with her. That’s what’s most important to me,” said Joey.

This is also not Joey’s first appearance on NewsChannel 9. The first one came when he was eight months old and already spreading joy.

It was National Adoption Day in November of 2005. On Thanksgiving weekend, Joey officially became an Antonacci.

His humble, caring manner has shone through ever since, earning one of his grade school’s most cherished honors.

And we told him all of the categories teachers voted on and how he won the award and his response to us was, ‘I thought that’s just the way you’re supposed to be.’ That, in a nutshell, tells you who Joey Antonacci is. Kristen Antonacci — Joey’s mother

Joey has one message: “Always remember that your present situation is not your final destination. The best is yet to come.”

To learn more about Jars of Joy, click here.