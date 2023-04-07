SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’d think Thursday might be a quiet night in the suburbs. But consider what’s on tap at the Green Gate in Camillus. Some of the hottest groups in Central New York take over the tavern every week for the Thursday night series, “Jazz in the Burbs.”

The Green Gate is a listening room. So the folks are real good at listening, they have a good time here but they’re really good at paying attention, and that’s a thing that musicians really appreciate. They like an audience that notices the music and pays attention and appreciates it. Matt Vacante

Music fan Dave Kaspar books the acts. And he’s everywhere, behind the bar, bussing tables, and keeping his customers satisfied.

We try to make people feel like they’re part of the family. I like to refer to people as the JITB Family. The Jazz in the Burbs Family. Dave Kaspar

The series has grown from four weeks to six weeks to eight weeks. Now, they do more than thirty weeks a year, and they’ve spun off a second series, Jazz by the Lake in Oswego.

Three-time SAMMY winning group ESP helped launch the series, six years ago this month. And they continue to be one of the most popular draws, featuring a mix of original music and covers. When it comes to the age-old question of ‘What is Jazz?,’ bass player Matt Vacante subscribes to the philosophy of jazz giant Wayne Shorter.

It doesn’t have to fit into a box, it doesn’t have to be a certain thing. As long as it’s a creative endeavor and its true to improvisation, you can call it Jazz. I look for really good leaders, because basically my philosophy is ‘Book a good leader and get out of his way.’ Matt Vacante

Kaspar says Thursdays have become the Green Gate’s busiest night. And that’s a sweet sound at the till.