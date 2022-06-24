(WSYR-TV) — Joey DeFrancesco likes to have fun when he’s playing music. Always has.

“Ya, I started playing the organ when I was like four,” says DeFrancesco. “I mean, you can’t worry about the foot pedals. Can’t reach ’em. My feet just dangled, you know?”

Joey grew up listening to his dad, Papa John DeFrancesco, play the jazz clubs of Philadelphia. When he heard the music that came from his father’s organ keyboard, Joey knew –that– was what he wanted to do.

“There’s just something about it. It’s very humanistic, you know?” DeFrancesco adds. “It almost sounds like a voice. It can sound like so many different things. It can be very annoying, too, if it’s not played properly! It’s got a very warm sound, a soulful sound.”

He plays the blues at times, but he’s a guy that sees the good in everything, even the pandemic. After more than thirty years on the road, he got to spend time at home with his wife. And the hiatus gave him a chance to expand his musical repertoire. He’s played trumpet in his act since he was a teenager. But now he’s added the saxophone, picking up a horn his grandfather played.

Joey DeFrancesco doesn’t try to guess what his audiences will like. He’d rather stay true to himself, and hope they come along. He says it may be a challenge marketing albums with all types of music. But he’s not about to change.

“When you play live, it’s never a problem.” DeFrancesco continues. “Nobody goes away saying, ‘Oh…’ I think they like the variety of not hearing the same thing. The main thing is I love to have fun when I’m playing, too. Cus I’m so happy when I’m playing.”

Funny thing… That makes his audiences happy, too. Check him out when he returns to the Syracuse Jazz Fest, Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Clinton Square.