Tell Me Something Good: Lacey and Lily

Look up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane… no, wait, it's a girl and her dog! It's Lacey and Lily, stars of a new graphic novel created in Utica by two lifelong comic fans.

Dave Dellecese, a mild-mannered former reporter and Andrew Cieslinksi, mechanic by day and illustrator by night.

They developed the book after Andrew realized that a friend’s young girls had no comic book heroes they could call their own.

“So I wanted to create something fun and nice for them to do,” said Andrew. “Something that, as an adult if you’re reading it, you weren’t bored.”

Lacey is a middle schooler who inherits her grandmother’s dog, Lily. She then uncovers special uniforms that give them both superpowers.

Originally, Lacey was a teenager. But, they realized the tween years might provide even better storylines.

“Put her in middle school to give her those coming-of-age problems,” said Andrew. “Dealing with homework, bullies, school life, parents, etc.”

“Going out and doing what any good-natured middle schooler would do, which is helping out ladies cross the street, rescue kittens out of the trees, stop some criminals and generally save the world,” said Dave.

Dave and Andrew started with a Kickstarter campaign and found their own heroes when Darby Pop Publishing picked them up.

The result is a book aimed at readers of all ages.

