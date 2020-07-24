Tell Me Something Good: Lest We Forget Musicians

(WSYR-TV) — When musicians like Benny Mardones die, their fans mourn. But, Tom Emmi really doesn’t think they get their due from the music industry.

“They just don’t get the respect that they deserve on the Grammy Awards typically,” said Emmi. “Typically, they’ll run a 90-second slideshow of names. Half the names are misspelled or the dates are incorrect or whatever.”

So, a couple of years ago, Emmi formed a non-profit and started producing a full-length annual tribute, Lest We Forget Musicians, honoring talent from superstars to session players.

“I mean, the short answer is that I just pick whoever I want to honor, but I try to mix it up with big names and smaller names and whatever,” Emmi said.

Emmi grew up in Central new York and he still has a lot of friends here. Some of the tributes are recorded at SubCat Studios in Armory Square, with many of Central New York’s finest artists performing.

The shows air internationally and are available online.

“It still is a labor of love because I get to pick musicians who influenced me, who I know influenced many,” said Emmi. “If you keep an eye on what you love, produce music is my care, and find ways to creatively work around it, doors will open that you didn’t even know were doors.”

Emmi will be back in late August to record a couple more videos for the 2020 special, including tributes to jazz great Freddy Cole and hometown favorite Benny Mardones.

