Tell Me Something Good: Local radio DJ offers classic comfort of radio in a new age

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD (WSYR-TV) — Central New York has been listening to Gary Dunes for 40 years.

For kids like Dunes growing up, disk jockeys were constant companions.

“In the early days of radio, in the late 60s and early 70s when I grew up listening, those guys were your friends. You got to know ’em,” Dunes said

Now, Gary’s talking to the world. He’s part-owner, general manager, and morning DJ of the internet station RadioHits.US. It’s an idea they tossed around in the 90s, when most people only got the internet on their desktop computers.

“That’s the big difference now. It’s available in cars, and the playing field is a lot larger. We do get a lot of calls. I’ve got friends from all over the country that remember me from radio here and people frankly from all over the world,” said Dunes.

The line-up might be familiar to Syracuse listeners. Brian Ocean is the guy who mentioned the idea 20-plus years ago. Simone does middays from her current home in florida.

And one of those jockeys Dunes grew up listening to, Dave Laird, is even doing a weekend show for him from Tennessee.

Dunes has worked around the dial, at 93Q, WSEN, Sunny 102. And he’s also well known as leader of the ever-popular band Dunes and the Del-tunes.

Gary says the station’s feel-good mix of hits from the ’80’s to the 2000s is drawing listeners from Japan, Mexico, France, the U.K.and beyond, including former Central New Yorkers pining for home.

“You know, we bill ourselves as RadioHits.US. Made in America. And I think that’s, I think American radio because we’re not just a juke box. We play 55 minutes of music, but there’s some personality there,” said Dunes of the station.

And radio’s the perfect way to celebrate the Independence Day weekend, wherever you are.