Tell Me Something Good: Make the most out of your weekend with these virtual programs

(WSYR-TV) — If you’re starting to get a little stir crazy, maybe you just need to get outside of your own head. Tim Fox has found that some of your favorite destinations have taken up residence on the Information Superhighway.

For instance, the Auburn Public Theater’s Open Mic Night is open for business here. They’re also doing some solo concerts from home and even tackling a Harold Pinter play.

Go behind-the-scenes at the Everson Museum of Art, and hear from some of the artists, including artist and SU football legend Jim Ridlon, who talks about his exhibit “The Garden.”

And they’re all dressed up with no place to go at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, where they’re posting plenty of videos on Facebook. Especially of the penguins.

The Museum of Science and Technology is keeping the mission going with online science lessons.

The Syracuse Cinephile Society misses it’s Monday Night Classic Film Series so much, they’re sharing classic clips throughout the week on Facebook, under The Syracuse Cinephile Society.

Clubs and bars are closed, but BYOB and you can find many of your favorite acts performing on-line, some on a regular schedule. Scars N Stripes’ Bill Ali is “Live from the Living Room.”

You bet the folks at the Turning Stone Casino and Resort are thinking about you. They’re offering all sorts of tips for your health, for your fitness, and for your spirit. Catch messages from home from some of your favorite team members on their Facebook page.

And Historic NBT Bank Stadium is still closed, but Syracuse Mets catcher Rene Rivera is making the play. He’s playing simulated games on MLB: The Show.

And that’s just some of what we wish was happening this weekend Out and About. Check them out. If there’s one saving grace, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a parking space.