MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People invest a lot of money in therapy. And for good reason.

But Maggie can give you an instant lift, for free. Maggie’s a certified therapy dog, reporting for duty in the Teen Room at the Manlius Library.

Maggie’s human is Sue Gilberti. She never imagined she’d be involved with therapy dogs, until years ago when a cancer doctor urged her to break the rules for the good of her husband.

That experience led Sue to help co-found Pet Partners of Central New York.

They visit folks of all ages, from grade schools to care centers. Pets from nine different species, including cats, bunnies, pigs, and birds, go through certification and training.

Hospital visits have been limited during the pandemic, but they still work with staff members.

And if the nurse or the doctor’s in a great mood, they’re gonna carry that great mood to their patients. And you can just see the stress of the day just melt away.

The program at the Manlius Library started the last week of April. And Maggie is one of five dogs that rotate through the library One of them comes in every Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

The sessions are limited to no more than two hours at a time because it is work for the pets.

While this program was launched with teens in mind, everyone in the community is welcome to stop by.

No matter who you are, a dog loves you and accepts you, and that’s all everybody needs.