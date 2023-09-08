AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The critics use a lot of terms to describe Mary Fahl’s voice. Timeless, expressive, emotional, a voice for the gods, and more.

She came to prominence in the 90s as a member of the New York-based chamber pop group “October Project,” before striking out on her own.

“I was lucky. I had older siblings who had very different record collections. So I was a little kid that was immersed in really, really great music,” said Fahl. “How lucky was I? Really, you know, to have all of that different kind of music coming at me at once, and it’s how I developed my voice, because I sang along with all of it, you know. I never got stuck in one particular mode.”

Her latest album reflects that range of hits by everyone from Pink Floyd to Dusty Springfield to the Electric Light Orchestra.

“I was a teenager in the 70s and I think these songs resonate with people that remember all of that era. And there was great music then,” she said.

Local music fans should feel very comfortable when she plays a Saturday night concert at Auburn Public Theater. Though she’s based in Pennsylvania, her band includes some of Central New York’s finest musicians: bassist Edgar Pagan, drummer Josh DuKaney, Jim O’Mahony on keyboard, and her music director for a decade, SAMMY Hall of Famer Mark Doyle.

“He’s a great guitar player. He’s what we call a Cat in the business. He’s played with many of the greats, as a touring musician. But beyond that, he’s equally as great a pianist,” added Fahl. “He’s a marvelous producer and he understands me and how I work. And plus he’s just a really wonderful human being. He’s a lovely person.”

Fahl has a show on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Auburn Public Theater. She will be performing with her band and her music director, Mark Doyle.

You can find out more by calling 315-253-6669 or look at their website.