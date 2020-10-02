Tell Me Something Good: Nature’s Ninjas invade the MOST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The MOST has some new residents these days! One of the residents is Quillber.

“Some are cuter than others,” said Lauren Kochian, president of the MOST. “Who knew a porcupine was cute, until you see one up close. But they all have something different and special about them.”

Quillber is one of more than 40 animals, birds and reptiles in the new visiting exhibit “Nature’s Ninjas.” They are rescue animals and as exotic as they look, about 95% of them came from people’s homes.

Every time we go anywhere, there’s someone nearby who has a pet parrot, a pet hedgehog, a pet boa constrictor, a pet red-eared slider that is in need of a home. Just like there are shelters for dogs and cats — and there are quite a few of those — there are very few places that’ll know what to do to take in a large boa constrictor. Delivis Niedzialek — Foundation for Animal Rescue & Education

The animals come from Little Ray’s Nature Centres, one of Canada’s largest animal rescue organizations. Their accredited program has been expanding into the United States over the last four years, including a shelter in Oneida that they’re moving to the MOST.

“It’s not just coming to see animals,” said Kochian. “They have animal experts who are great educators about what makes this particular group of animals unique.”

Animals are one of those things that everyone will come to learn about and a five-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 55-year-old will not just equally enjoy, but they also know about the same amount. If anything, a five-year-old knows often more. Delivis Niedzialek — Foundation for Animal Rescue & Education

The staff includes experts in Life Sciences, Animal Handling and Wildlife Rehabilitation. They’ll present three shows a day and be around in-between to talk with visitors about the animals and the defense mechanisms that keep them alive in the wild.

You can meet all of Nature’s Ninjas at the MOST in Armory Square. They are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also open on school holidays.

The MOST is located at 500 South Franklin Street in Downtown Syracuse.

You can find more information about the exhibit and other displays by clicking here or calling 315-425-9068.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bristol IMAX OmniTheater and the Planetarium are closed.

