Tell Me Something Good: Parking lot Christmas

(WSYR-TV) — The weather outside is frightful, but the headlines can be even more frightening. The pandemic is keeping a lot of people home for the holidays.

Joanne Sherwood’s grown children in Oswego canceled a Thanksgiving trip home out of concern for their mother’s health.

But Joanne wasn’t content with just a Zoom call and take-out.

I still wanted to make Thanksgiving dinner, so I did. Took me two days. I cooked everything and I met them halfway between Syracuse and Oswego and we met in a parking lot…. We put on our masks, I handed over the food and gave them a hug and we went our separate ways. Joanne Sherwood

She cooked up something else, too.

After months of slogging along like so many of us, the retired grade school band teacher re-discovered her musical muse and wrote a new song to remember this year by.

“It’s a parking lot Christmas this year. Zip up your parka, bring an outdoor chair. I can’t go to your house. You can’t come to mine. We’ll eat and share in the fresh air and have a happy time.”

“I loved making Thanksgiving dinner that day, even though I had no family with me, I just knew I enjoyed every moment of it,” Sherwood said.

The song she wrote recounts that Thanksgiving adventure and recaps the magic of those old Italian holiday songs she and her siblings grew up with in Fulton.

The tune has been an early Christmas gift for her siblings and herself.

“You’d think that I had Santa’s sleigh, loaded up with goodies for Christmas Day.”

“It’s going to happen again,” Sherwood said. “It’s probably what I’m going to be doing at Christmas. So, I don’t think we’ll be sitting outside long, but we’ll visit again and hope for better days.”