Tell Me Something Good: Plowshares Craftsfair goes virtual

(WSYR-TV) — You couldn’t get much more grassroots than the first Plowshares Craftsfair in 1970. 2020 marks the event’s 50th anniversary and things are being done a little differently.

But in the years since, the event has grown into a major holiday tradition. It usually fills the cafeteria and gym at Nottingham High School for a weekend in early December.

It normally brings some of the area’s most gifted crafters and entertainers. Carmen Viviano-Crafts has been going since she was a child and, lately, has been bringing her own daughter.

Everybody’s just gathering and talking and it really is such a… It feels like a warm hug every year. And so, especially this year when I know we really could’ve used it. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t have it this year. But we aimed to capture a little bit of that, just a little. Carmen Viviano-Crafts

Due to the pandemic, they have migrated to the internet. They have created an online marketplace linking to about 50 of the event’s regular vendors offering clothing, pottery and fine, handcrafted jewelry.

The traditional Craftsfair weekend also includes terrific live music from talent like Dan Duggan on the hammered dulcimer. And they were sure to include samples of that online.

The sponsoring Syracuse Peace Council has done all it can to keep the tradition going for shoppers and artisans who depend on holiday sales for a big chunk of their livelihood.

The silver lining is that the website gives them exposure for 10 weeks, right through the holidays, instead of just one weekend.

“We’re just really hopeful that this will get people through and that we can see everybody in person next year,” Carmen said.

This is a special weekend that has panel discussions and musical performances. You can visit the website market place by clicking here. It will be up through Jan. 30.