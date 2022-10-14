SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “I say I’m a rapper,” says Kionne Ellis, “but I really don’t rap… In my songs, like you could say I’m like a singer. More it’s like R&B, Rap, Pop sound.”



Kionne Ellis is better known as “Lil Kei.” His music has its roots in the church he attended with his grandmother and aunt.



“It just comes from that, like being in church as a kid. And you know, singing and being in the choir. I remember all that. So it’s like when I got into the studio, I’m like ‘OK, It stuck with me.’ You know what I mean? That’s where it really comes from, you know?”



Lil Kei never really thought about making music until after he got out of Cicero-North Syracuse High School.



“Lot of people don’t know what they want. And that’s why they get stuck and confused in what they want to do. But I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”



What Ellis wanted to do was make it big in entertainment. But the motivation was a challenge at times. That is, until about three years ago, when he lost his best friend to a senseless murder, gunned down on the street.



“I never understood that situation,” Ellis says. “They said it was a little kid who did that, and it was like ‘Wow,’ over nothing…” He says, “I knew him the longest out of any of my friends and he know where we came from. Poverty. You know, I grew up on public assistance and stuff, so it’s like we know music was a way out.”



Since then, Lil Kei’s music career has taken off. His Instagram account tallied fans from 72 countries last year. He says his songs are starting to pull in some decent earnings on Spotify and they’re drawing offers from some well-known labels. And he’s starting to draw some attention here in his hometown.



“I’m getting a lot of attention now. Ooooohh,” he squeals with a grin, mimicking comments he’s heard in public. “I go to stores and stuff. They go, ‘Hey, that’s Lil Kei the Rapper. That’s him! I know it’s him!!”



Lil Kie is eager to sign a big-money contract, but he’s looking for representation to help guide him through the process. Meanwhile, he keeps making music and sharing the lessons he’s learned in life.



“In your time, you can be whatever you want to be,” says Lil Kei. “You really have control to have the outcome of what your life want to be, if you stick to it. You know what I mean?”