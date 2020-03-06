Tell Me Something Good: Re-training the brain

(WSYR-TV) — When he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Greg Smith was told that he would never jump again.

Greg has proven doctors wrong and is working with personal trainer Karl Sterling. He has proven a lot to himself.

Sterling works simultaneously on movement and re-training the brain to help folks avoid falls. He has found that this multi-tasking brings success to patients like Greg, who had given up.

“He’s gotten stronger,” said Sally Goldschmidt, Greg’s sister. “He thinks about things he does, the exercises every day that Karl’s given him.”

Sterling teaches workshops around the world. His methods have even thrust the one-time drummer into the big-time music scene.

Jazz recording artist Jimmy Haslip called on behalf of an LA-based bandmate with tremors. Karl’s advice helped, and Haslip has just released a new Jazz CD with the proceeds helping spread Sterling’s brand of hope and inspiration.

“I knew I wanted to do this,” said Sterling. “I thought it’d be a good vehicle for me to help others to feel good, cause really all I wanted to do in life is somehow help people.”

Sterling also has a new book coming out that includes much of what he’s learned about re-training the brain to reduce fall risks.

The book should be available on Amazon come mid-April.

Sterling’s teachings are inspired by a teacher of his own. Jerry Evansky called his former student for advice after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

He has found that the workouts help him lead an active life, despite some physical challenges.

“Recovery is the way I think about it,” said Evansky. “It’s not that I don’t begin to fall, but I can catch myself. It’s a motor memory kind of thing.”

Evansky went on to say, “You can either let Parkinson’s define you or you define it. I don’t want it to define me. I want to define its role in my life. As long as I keep that attitude, I feel good about it.”

And that is music to our ears.

