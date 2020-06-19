Tell Me Something Good: Record Store Radio with Tom Honan

(WSYR-TV) — It’s hard to find a record store these days. Streaming services and music downloads might be a lot easier, but you can’t beat the in-store experience.

“You’re right, you can just read… that guy played with this person… this woman sang backup on this song. It’s kind of cool,” said Todd Hobin, a recording engineer.

It’s those stories that Music Promoter Tom Honan is trying to capture with Record Store Radio, his new podcast, produced at the Todd Hobin Studios and dropping this weekend.

“Artists are used to doing interviews, they really are,” said Hobin. “Somebody’s gonna ask a question. When they sit down with Tom, it’s Old Home Week. We’re just gonna chat. Let’s just chat.”

“It’s less of an interview and more of a conversation,” said Honan. “I just turn the recorder on and we talk. And there are certain topics that the subject will run with and we’ll let that go because it’s their words, it’s their stories. It’s about them.”

Episode One features recent SAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award winner Garland Jeffreys. The songwriter attended Syracuse University with legends Lou Reed and Felix Cavaliere.

His music is informed by his story growing up as a mixed-race youth on the streets of New York City in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

“A lot of his material and the songs you’ll hear in the podcast are very relevant today and what’s going on today,” said Honan. “You’ll be amazed that these songs were written 30, 40, 50 years ago. And it’s still perfectly relevant.”

Honan hopes to talk with many of the other legends he’s worked with like Roger McGuinn of the Byrds, songwriter Jimmy Webb, the Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian and more.

The podcast is up now right here.

