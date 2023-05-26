(WSYR-TV) — A confession: As a kid, a lot more of my newspaper tips went to pinball than to my college fund. But that was when pinball was king, in college dorms and burger joints everywhere.

“Once you teach them, ‘Alright. Left button controls the left flipper. Right button controls the right flipper. You don’t have to keep flapping them all the time. They pick it up really quickly and get really good,” said Ryan Zlomek, owner of Skill Shot.

The advent of video games sent traditional games into a tailspin for a time. But lately, there’s been a renaissance of Pinball. And Old School fans couldn’t be happier.

“It’s not something that can be replicated on a phone. You can learn rules and things like that when you’re playing on your iPad, but actually physically holding the machine, pressing the flippers, shaking the machine, seeing the ball flying around. It gives you a sort of sensory experience you can’t have anywhere else,” explained Zlomek

Skill Shot on Molloy Road has some twenty machines for play at any time. Some dating back a half-century, others the latest red-hot licensing of today.

Many are from the collection of United Vending Service, which shares space with Skill Shot. Games get a tryout here before touring upstate. Others are classics, for the hardcore fan.

