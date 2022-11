SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Long, thin, kids like it. See what you do with it. You see a stone. Diana Suskind sees opportunity.

When she was looking for ways to unlock creativity for children in poverty in Nepal, the answer was right there, underfoot.

The Nottingham grad with a doctorate in Early Childhood Education has developed Stonework Play as a learning tool. And take it from Nepal to Malaysia, to Australia and New Zealand, and to schools here in the states.