SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Each one of these are groups for horses, because not all horses will get along together. It’s like kids at a playground.

And for the folks who volunteer here, it’s better than a day at the playground.

Sunshine Horses is an adoption and rescue operation for standardbreds. Most have outlived their usefulness at harness tracks across the northeast. But while they may have lost a step, they still have a lot of heart.

The horse farm is just north of Great Northern Mall. It’s a safe place for horses to transition from life behind a harness sulky to saddle and rider, as they wait to find new owners. All the while being pampered by an all-volunteer workforce of about 150.

Volunteers put in four-hour shifts, sometimes a couple of times a week. And that’s not all. A lot of them pony up some hard cash to help sponsor these horses.

It’s a lot cheaper than a gym. That’s the other part of it.

And of course, the horses, just have something special about them that brings out the best in people.

They’re always looking for volunteers, to groom the horses, muck the stalls, whatever needs doing. It’s not glamorous, but just about anyone can help.