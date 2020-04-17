Tell Me Something Good: Symphoria’s online concert hall

(WSYR-TV) — At a time when orchestras around the country are struggling for their very existence, Central New York’s Symphoria is still paying its musicians through the pandemic.

The orchestra is run as a cooperative, owned by the musicians. The business model allows them to be limber, and to make decisions quickly, with the input of the entire membership.

Principal bass player Spencer Phillips says that puts Symphoria at the forefront of orchestras today, standing as a good example of what orchestras of the future must move toward.

Symphoria had to cancel concerts when public gatherings were banned in March.

But the musicians have started to record performances at home, to stay tuned in with their audiences.

Music director Lawrence Loh says the videos show that the musicians are human beings, neighbors around town. He and his family have contributed a short slice-of-life chat around the breakfast table, and principal Pops conductor Sean O’Loughlin has Skyped in from the West Coast.

You can check out the musicians’ videos at the orchestra’s website, ExperienceSymphoria.org. And Tim Fox talks about the creativity that’s going into those videos in this week’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

