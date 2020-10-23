Tell Me Something Good: Syracuse International Film Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Before the pandemic, things were really shaping up for the Syracuse International Film Festival.

“We’ve had the most films every submitted and now we have over 70 films that we’re going to be able to showcase,” said John Ginty, the president of the Syracuse International Film Festival.

The one thing they didn’t have was a place to gather. Even though the state is loosening restriction on theaters, it’s too late for the festival.

So, they’ve struck a partnership with public broadcaster WCNY to run films on the air and online for two weekends, Nov. 5 to Nov. 15.

They hope this new format brings a wider audience.

There’s no greater feeling for a filmmaker than having as many people as possible watch your film and that is going to be one of the great things, I think, to come out of this. John Ginty — President of the Syracuse International Film Festival

The highlight of the weekend is the documentary My Promise to PJ, from actor and filmmaker Daniel Baldwin. It is a very personal story about a pledge that Baldwin made to run with the bulls, an incentive for a friend in recovery who relapsed and lost his life.

He sadly passed away. So, Daniel still kept the promise by taking his ashes to Pamplona and running with the bulls there. So, that’s going to be exciting that we’ll be able to showcase that film and have Daniel speak on that a little bit. John Ginty — President of the Syracuse International Film Festival

Ginty said, like it or not, for the last five years, digital delivery has been winning eyeballs. Everything is as close as your phone. But, he’s not writing off theaters by any means.

“There’s no experience like the experience of the big screen,” said Ginty. “The sound and the comradery of people that are in a room with you, to enjoy something you all are there to enjoy at the same time.”

Tell us something good! Share your story with us at somethinggood@localsyr.com or post on social media with #SomethingGoodSYR