Tell Me Something Good: Syracuse’s Brady Market isn’t just serving up food

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Thanksgiving approaches, there’s a lot to be thankful for on Gifford Street, on the west side of Syracuse. The Brady Market moved in over the summer to replace the much-missed Nojaim’s Market, which closed four years ago after nearly a century in business.



Kevin Frank is the executive director of the Brady Faith Center, a not-for-profit that has long worked to rebuild the community. “When a grocery store moves out of an inner-city,” says Frank, “people who don’t have transportation are forced to shop at a drug store, a dollar store, or a convenience store. And there’s really nothing green or healthy in most of those places.”



The new operation has brought in affordable grocery options, and its provided job training and healing services like counseling and mentoring to neighbors who’ve come to work here. For those employees, The Brady Market is serving up something else. “Opportunities,” says Danielle Allen. She’s one of the first class of trainees who signed on at the Brady Market. She’s now a trainer, helping those that have followed her. “When I was coming up, we didn’t have these opportunities. This is the best opportunity I ever had since I was able to understand.” Danielle says the Brady Market has not only given her a job, but it’s also fed her kids while she’s working.



This next week leading into the holiday season is going to be a big one. Brady Market Catering is offering Thanksgiving meals at 16 dollars a plate. And it’s quite a plate. Turkey and mashed potatoes and all the fixings, packaged for pick-up for anyone who orders by noon Monday.



The Brady Faith Center launched the Market with help from grants and corporate donations. They’ve brought in highly respected chefs and catering consultants in hopes the new hot food options can help the Market stand on its own within the next couple of years.



“Every dollar that you spend in this store, stays in this community, to increase our services and outreaches,” says Frank. “There’s not a lot of places that can say that.”



There’s one more ingredient they’re banking on. The enthusiasm of a team drawn from the neighborhood, eager to make it all work. Adaris Loiz grew up in the neighborhood. She’s a floater in the kitchen, making salads and serving customers from the hot bar. She spends part of each workday planning for what’s needed the next day. “If I can’t please you like this, we’ll do another way to please you. You know what I mean? But you have to leave happy. That’s the way I see it.”

The Brady Market is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at 307 Gifford Street, just off West Street in Syracuse. They offer lunches from the hot bar Tuesday through Saturday.

“Catering for a Cause” services are available for pick up and delivery. (Their chef was head chef at the fondly remembered Julie’s Place and Karen’s Catering.)

Check out their menu at BradyMarket.org, or call 315-937-5959.