SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you watch “Shark Tank” on NewsChannel 9, you may remember 16 year old Tyla-Simone Crayton pitching her line of Sienna Sauce cooking sauces.

She won the Sharks over with her story. “When I was 8 years old,” she said. “Me and my mom had just come from being homeless, and we moved into this one-bedroom apartment. And started watching “Shark Tank” and that’s when I started seeing entrepreneurship as an option.

What you didn’t know was that she has fond memories of Syracuse as a little one, living here with her grandmother, and attending pre-school programs at All Saints School and Ed Smith School.

“I was not very tall at the time,” Tyla-Simone remembers. “So, the snow was the same height as me. I wasn’t allowed to go outside and play in the snow, unfortunately, because it was like three feet tall!”

From here, she moved to Brooklyn. While other kids were watching cartoons, Tyla-Simone and her mom Monique were watching Shark Tank. “We would watch it and we would dream up ideas and different inventions and we would talk and try to estimate if the shark was gonna take the deal or not,” she says.

Tyla-Simone made her first sauce when her favorite chicken wing shop closed. Friends and family loved her version better. She bottled it in the kitchen of her home in Houston, Texas, and put it on the market and won a “Side Hustle Showdown” on GMA 3. They won the first place prize of $25,000. Later, they made the most of their shot on Shark Tank, getting a deal from guest shark Kendra Scott. Tyla-Simone says, ”All the sharks were raving about our flavors. We actually launched our brand new flavor, Smoky Brown, on the show. And so they really loved the sauce, like, at the end of the day, the product spoke for itself.

Today, she’s 18 and attending college at the University of California at Berkeley. She talks a lot with young people, to share a lesson we can all learn from. “Take it day by day, but take every single day by storm,” says Tyla-Simone. “A lot of times, you’re focused on the past because we don’t feel like we did enough, or we’re worried about the future because we don’t know what’s gonna happen. But it’s really about honing in on the present and doing the most you can do in each individual day.”

Her grandmother still lives in Syracuse, and Tyla-Simone and her mother hope to come back to visit soon. She’s even made a new connection here. Her Sienna Sauces are on the shelves at Wegmans. And she has one final piece of advice: “Live. Love. And Sauce it up!”