SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh didn’t get a chance to paint the green stripe, the last time the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade tried to make a go of it. He had to pull the plug the day before the Friday morning tradition back in 2020, one step ahead of the rest of the national shutdown.

“As much as we wanted to make it happen, you know,” he says. “At the time, there was so much we didn’t know, and our first priority is to keep people safe. This year, it’s a much different story,” says Mayor Ben Walsh.

It took a pandemic to stop the Parade in 2020. Snowstorms, they’ve dealt with before.

With late winter snow in the forecast, the mayor says, “In some ways, it seems only appropriate that in Syracuse we’re gonna get a big snowstorm. But we’ve been talking with the DPW, talking with the Parade Committee. Everybody’s full steam ahead, so yeah, we’re ready.”

Parade president Janet Higgins has a slightly more optimistic outlook. “Everything looks perfect. The weather may not be 70 and sunny, but I think it’s gonna hold off til 2:30 p.m. That’s my theory, and I’m sticking to it!”

The Painting of the Green Stripe along South Salina Street near Clinton Square is one of the oldest traditions in a tradition-laden weekend, built up over the last 40 years. Another one is naming a parade ambassador, the “Rose of Syracuse.”

The Rose of 2020, and 2022, is Emily Mahana, a Cicero-North Syracuse grad and former Irish step-dancer with the Roisin Academy of Irish Dance.

Her aunt has a dance studio in Buffalo and introduced her to dance when she was just five or six. She fell in love with it during dance festivals at the State Fairgrounds, and it took off from there.

Emily says the honor of being named the Rose carries with it a little pressure and a great responsibility.

“Especially being so Irish and celebrating Irish culture for so long,” she says. “And finally, after two years of waiting to bring back the Parade and all the festivities, I feel so honored to be here and be part of the Parade in this capacity.”

Emily is formerly a step-dancer, SU grad Summa Cum Laude, and a Civil Engineer with Barton & Loguidice in Syracuse.

During the pandemic, Emily launched a YouTube series, “STEM Sundays with Emily,” to encourage young women to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Emily loves to give back by mentoring and actively volunteering in the community.

Emily has been around the Parade with her proud history of dance for many years. She’s honored to be this year’s Parade Rose, and she sees it as a transition from a childhood she loved to a career she’s excited for. “Sixteen years puts a toll on your feet,” says Emily, “But I can still walk down the Parade (route), so I’ll be there!”