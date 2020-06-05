Tell Me Something Good: The show must go on

(WSYR-TV) — Almost two years ago, when Alethea Shirilan-Howlett started writing her play ‘No Exodus,’ she envisioned a scene like the other shows she’s done at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.

She imagined bringing her classmates together on stage. Then, things changed.

The pandemic pushed the cast to the internet after just one table read together. And Alethea had to rethink her staging, in a world where actors couldn’t physically be with each other.

The cast did the rest.

“They were able to put it in this little, little nuanced facial expressions and it’s so impressive,” said Alethea. “Our actors are really good at using their eyes and their face to convey the story.”

“Usually with a play, you’re moving around, changing different sets,” said Abby Morgan, one of the actors. “You can really imagine yourself in it. But for this, you’re just like sitting in a chair in your bedroom with a green screen. You can’t really move as much.”

“It might even be more powerful now that we’re doing it through this medium,” said Alethea.

COVID-19 kept them apart, but through rehearsals over Zoom, the cast and crew bonded in a unique way.

“We’ve got people from the music department coming in and writing songs and performing songs and then artists doing backgrounds and all sorts of things,” said Anka Chiorini, one of the actors. “It’s a very cool production overall.”

Instead of selling tickets, the cast and crew have a GoFundMe page to raise money for CNY Arts’ Scholarship Fund for Young Artists.

And instead of Opening Night at the school auditorium, a Sunday night Youtube Premiere let’s them all experience ‘No Exodus’ at the same time. Together but apart.

“At some point, I hope it gets onto a stage,” said Robyn Luk, the assistant director. “I hope it sticks around and it makes an impact… it deserves to.”

And that’s wrap on No Exodus.

If you would like to view No Exodus, click here starting at 7 p.m. on June 7.

If you would like to make a donation to the CNY Arts’ Student Artist Scholarship Fund, click here. As of Friday afternoon, they have raised $575 of their $5,000 goal. The GoFundMe has the following description on what the scholarship fund is:

“The CNY Arts Young Artists Scholarship Fund provides financial assistance to middle school and high school aged students in Central New York to further their education and experience in music, theater, dance, film, writing, and the visual arts.”

Tell us something good! Share your story with us at somethinggood@localsyr.com or post on social media with #SomethingGoodSYR