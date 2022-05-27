(WSYR-TV) — HOPE for the Bereaved came from a place where there was seemingly no hope.

Therese Schoeneck lost her daughter Mary to a car crash in 1977. She was only 21.

“You’re just not prepared for the pain. It just slams into you and it really overtakes you for a while,” said Schoeneck. “I knew I had to go on, for my family. But no, I did not know how to do it.”

She realized that others all over our community were suffering similar losses to her own. In response, she brought together other parents who’d lost children to form a support group: HOPE for the Bereaved.

Today, the group serves people trying to sort out their grief — their loss of spouses, children, and parents. There are family members of people who’ve died by suicide, LGBTQ+ youth, and more recently, victims of COVID.

“I think its the people that help us. We have more than 400 volunteers, have the lived-in experience, and they stay. It is so neat, when you’re in a room, and all of a sudden ‘Oh, they look a lot better.’ And then, they’ll come up too me and say ‘I’m not here for me anymore. I’m here for others,” said Schoeneck.

After nearly 44 years, Therese’s organization has become a model for communities around the globe.

An outshoot of HOPE is another gift to the community: the butterfly garden along Onondaga Lake, which has been a place of reflection for over 30 years. Therese Schoeneck shares, “It is meaningful. We’ve had one lady, she would come and she worked at Destiny. She would come and stop every day. She’d come to the Butterfly Garden, see her son, then go to work. And she said that’s what helped her.”

This past winter, Therese took a fall and has been fighting ever since… and the time for her to pass the baton has come.