Tell Me Something Good: Unique Magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Everson Museum has just mounted an art exhibit that is, in a word, unique.

The exhibit features the visual art and written submission included in this year’s Unique Magazine from people around Central New York who live with disabilities.

“Their disability isn’t even visible in their artwork and that is what truly transforms this exhibit into something very, very unusual and unique,” said Bett DeFazio, ARISE CNY development officer.

Unique started back in 2001 with just a few artists and a reception in the ARISE staff kitchen. This year, there are about 40 submissions on the walls in the lower gallery at Everson.

One of the submissions is from Christina Papaleo. She works as a disability access counselor at Syracuse University and a birth defect left her visually impaired. She said that, as a child, it took a long time for her to believe in herself.

“For a while, I felt like I was this defective toy that needed to be fixed and the only place I really found comfort was within the pages of my sketchbook,” said Papaleo.

Her first submission to Unique is a picture of a giraffe oozing confidence, as Papaleo says, like a Fruit Loop in a sea of Cheerios.

We’re all looking for a place that we can just be unapologetically ourselves without having to conform to expectations of others. Christina Papaleo

The pandemic forced ARISE to cancel this year’s artist reception.

Papaleo is the cover artist for this year’s Unique Magazine.

“It’s a risk being creative and putting your creativity out there and this just further solidifies my mission of continuing to use my art to empower others,” said Papaleo.

The exhibit is on display at the Everson through Sept. 27.

Copies of Unique Magazine will be available at the ARISE officers on 635 James Street in Syracuse and at the Everson exhibit.

ARISE works for Independence & Access for All. Find out more by clicking here.

Tell us something good! Share your story with us at somethinggood@localsyr.com or post on social media with #SomethingGoodSYR