LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Heart, lungs, they thought I had cancer the last thing. They checked it out. It wasn’t. I’m saying ‘Get in line!’ Ha ha ha,” said Frank Burgmeier.

Over the last 100 years, Burgmeier has faced worse. He spent most of his childhood in an orphan’s home. His dream to serve his country, put him in the air over Normandy on one of the most consequential moments in history.

“I did 65 missions and my 39th was D Day, the biggest moment of my life, ever,” said Burgmeier.

More than nine thousand Allied troops were killed or wounded on June 6th, 1944. Frank remembers driving rain as he took off that day as an Army Air Corps navigator. He chokes up, remembering a glorious chaos.

“It was almost… otherworldly,” he added.

The mission allowed Allied troops to begin the push across Europe that would defeat Hitler’s forces. Frank still has keepsakes of his place in history.

After the war, Frank came home to Syracuse to build a family with his beloved wife Tedi. And, in 2002, 58 years after D Day, Senator Chuck Schumer finally presented Frank with the Distinguished Flying Cross with Tedi and his family by his side.

Today, Frank lives at Brookdale, a retirement community in Liverpool that’s also home to Sparky, a treasured gift his wife left behind.

“He’s my soulmate. And he’s as old as I am. 105 in dog years,” explained Burgmeier.

For the big day, Frank has requested a special sauerbraten dinner with a coconut cake. His family’s also taking him out for his birthday. He says there may be a nap in between.

And his advice to the rest of us?

“Be a kid. Your earliest desires will tell you what you’ll be in life,” said Burgmeier. “Somebody’ll be dancers. Some may be an architect. It’s all there. It’s all there.”