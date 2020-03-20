Tell Me Something Good: Ways to help others during coronavirus pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — People across America are coming together and lending a hand during these rough times.

“People have called, they’ve registered online, they’ve said: What can I do? I want to help,” said Nancy Kern Eaton, the president at United Way of CNY.

But this time, we are not supposed to come together due to social distancing. So, how do we lend a hand?

Well, you can call the Red Cross Blood Donation Center and give blood, since the usual blood drive hosts like malls and schools are closed.

If you can make a donation: The Community Foundation, the United Way, the Allyn Family Foundation and the city and county governments have started the COVID-19 Community Support Fund.

This fund gives Central New Yorkers one place to send donations.

“The fund is designed to rapidly deploy flexible resources in the form of short-term grants on a rolling basis to non-profits whose operations are supporting vulnerable populations that are stressed by the outbreak,” said Peter Dunn, the president at CNY Community Foundation.

Social distancing is critical, but even if you can’t visit elderly relatives and neighbors, you can let them know you are there.

“Give them a call every day,” said Eaton. “Check on how they’re doing.”

Eaton suggested neighbors helping the elderly population by getting their groceries or helping with take-out food.

The United Way’s VolunteerCNY website is collecting names of willing volunteers that they can reach out to later, which it is safe to get together again.

Out of the positives in all this is the focus on helping each other.

Wouldn’t it be nice if it resulted in long-term volunteering, once all this settles down?