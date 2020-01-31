Yankees manager Aaron Boone: Tell Me Something Good

On football’s biggest weekend, the focus at the Turning Stone Casino is baseball.

Galaxy Media welcomed Yankees manager Aaron Boone for an invitation-only hot stove talk.

Boone was many fans’ choice for manager of the year last season, patching together a playoff team, despite a seemingly endless string of injuries.

“Seemed like anyone we brought in from outside the organization felt like we made good decisions on players, but in the end, you know, you try to get them in the best position to succeed,” said Boone.

Boston fan Brent Ax vented deep-seated frustration over the play that made Boone a Yankee legend as a player: the walk-off home run that beat the Red Sox in the 2003 American League Championship Series.

Boone wasn’t playing well coming into the game, but he said he decided that night on the way to the plate to just not overthink it.

“Get a good pitch to hit and it so happened to be the first one and it capped off a pretty good night for us,” said Boone.

The Skipper said he’s excited for the new season, which is his third with New York.

He is working with some new players, coaches and training staff.

He now has the chance to give the ball on a regular basis to free-agent pitcher Garret Cole.

“Arguably the best pitcher in the sport,” said Boone. “And we feel like we’re getting him in the prime of his career, a true anchor. An ace of a staff.”

Boone heads to Tampa on Tuesday and the best thing we can tell you is this: spring training games are just three weeks away.

